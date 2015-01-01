Cosmetic Gift Ideas



Shopping for gifts for birthdays or holidays can be a painful experience. It’s hard trying to picture what someone else wants or what would put a smile on their face. Gift giving just got a little easier with this article. Here are a few ideas for the beauty lover in your life.



Gift Set Department and cosmetics stores have gift sets year-round that fit any budget. Fragrances, skin care, and makeup all come in gift sets. If a beauty lover in your life is fond of a particular brand then chances are they have an offering.



Subscriptions Beauty subscription boxes are huge. They offer cosmetics lovers the chance to sample assorted brands and products. Many subscription companies offer several gift options. Make sure to read about their gifting policy before making a purchase. Each company is different.



Personalized Products Customized cosmetics are popular. There are companies that make custom shampoo to suit a specific individual. Personalized perfume exists where customers can create their own scent. There are even places to get makeup custom made where customers can create their own shades and formulas.



Gift Card Who doesn’t love a gift card to their favorite store? Give a cosmetics lover money to go shopping for what they really want. Sometimes gift cards can give the impression the purchaser didn’t put too much thought into the gift, but maybe going with the person to pick out a product or making sure they have the time to go can go a long way. If the person receiving the gift has been really craving a new palette, moisturizer, or fragrance, the money to purchase the item is gift enough.



There are other things a true cosmetics lover would appreciate. Organizing beauty products is no small task and organizers for an ample collection can really add up. Chipping in for vanity organizers is always a fantastic way to show you care. Another idea is to create a gift basket full of the odds and ends required to slay a look. Cotton pads, q-tips, tweezers, small scissors, makeup wipes, liquid makeup remover, etc., are annoying to purchase. Having them come in a set that can go straight into a drawer is a major convince. Lastly, when in doubt take a mental note of what products your beauty lover frequently mentions. It may be something that they would love to receive as a gift.



