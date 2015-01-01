logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Reading
Crochet
Marriage
Cooking for Kids
Knitting
Women's Fashion
Small Office/Home Office


dailyclick
All times in EST

Full Schedule
g
g Infertility Site

BellaOnline's Infertility Editor

g

Vitamin D and Testosterone


Women with PCOS now have a new reason to make sure that their vitamin D levels are optimal before trying to conceive: vitamin D supplementation has been linked with improved serum testosterone levels.

The hormone testosterone is often found to be present at higher than ideal levels in women with PCOS, and having too much testosterone can disturb the normal menstrual cycle and fertility. A little testosterone is good, but too much is not so good for creating a fertility-friendly body.

A 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis (1) suggests that vitamin D levels are linked with testosterone, and having vitamin D deficiency, which is common, may predispose women with PCOS to developing higher testosterone levels. The analysis include six clinical trials and notes:

"Vitamin D supplementation significantly reduces total testosterone."

"The present systematic review and meta-analysis revealed that vitamin D supplementation might significantly affect serum total testosterone…"

A vitamin D test is often not part of a standard work-up for PCOS but it may be worth asking to check your levels if you are trying to conceive. Some studies have found that vitamin D deficiency may be more likely in women with PCOS making it especially important to take a peak at your levels.

If you choose to supplement or are prescribed vitamin D, it is important to note that as a fat soluble vitamin vitamin D should be taken with your main meal. It’s hard to absorb fat soluble vitamins well without other fats which aid digestion and assimilation.


This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or prescribe nutritional advice.

Reference:

(1) Horm Metab Res. 2017 Mar;49(3):174-179. doi: 10.1055/s-0043-103573. Epub 2017 Mar 28.
The Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation on the Androgenic Profile in Patients with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials.
Azadi-Yazdi M1, Nadjarzadeh A1, Khosravi-Boroujeni H2, Salehi-Abargouei A1.
Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Twitter Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Facebook Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to MySpace Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Del.icio.us Digg Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Yahoo My Web Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Google Bookmarks Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Stumbleupon Add Vitamin+D+and+Testosterone to Reddit




RSS | Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Infertility Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Hannah Calef. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Hannah Calef. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Hannah Calef for details.

g


 g features
High AMH? You May Have PCOS.

Gluten Free Diets, Fertility And Arsenic

Probiotics and PCOS

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor