logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Marriage
Cooking for Kids
Knitting
Women's Fashion
Small Office/Home Office
History
Tennis


dailyclick
All times in EST

Full Schedule
g
g Suspense / Thriller Books Site

BellaOnline's Suspense / Thriller Books Editor

g

Angels Burning Book Review


””



Title: Angels Burning
Author: Tawni O’Dell
Published: 2016, Gallery Books
No. of Pages: 288
Cover Price: $16.00 Paperback, $11.99 Kindle


In the novel, Angels Burning, by bestselling author Tawni O’Dell, Murders don’t happen very often in the small town of Buchanan. In fact, until now, the only noteworthy murder was 30+ years ago, and it was Dove Carnahan’s mother. Dove has been the Chief of Police for the last 10 years, and the body of a young teenage girl has just been found. The body is identified as one of the Truly daughters. The Truly family is about as low-class as they come, and over the years have had numerous encounters with the law, as well as deep family secrets. Dove has hidden secrets of her own, and while investigating, her less-than-normal upbringing plays an important part in her actions.

Tawni O’Dell is a master storyteller when it comes to small towns and the unique happenings therein. She somehow captures the atmosphere to the point that readers will feel that they are actually part of the town and know the characters personally. Once started, most readers will be unable to put the book down. There is an air of suspense throughout the entire novel. The interaction between family members is fascinating, and the events in the novel are surprising and unexpected. This is small town life at its best and worst.

Highly recommended, readers of Angels Burning can prepare to be shocked, saddened, cheered-up, and thoroughly entertained.

Special thanks to NetGalley for supplying a review copy of this book.

This book may be purchased at Amazon:
Angels Burning, Paperback
Angels Burning


Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Twitter Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Facebook Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to MySpace Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Del.icio.us Digg Angels+Burning+Book+Review Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Yahoo My Web Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Google Bookmarks Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Stumbleupon Add Angels+Burning+Book+Review to Reddit




RSS | Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Suspense / Thriller Books Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Karen Hancock. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Karen Hancock. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Karen Hancock for details.

g


 g features
Quiet Neighbors Book Review

The Murdered Banker Book Review

Mrs. John Doe Book Review

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor