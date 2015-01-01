Angels Burning Book Review

Title: Angels Burning

Author: Tawni O’Dell

Published: 2016, Gallery Books

No. of Pages: 288

Cover Price: $16.00 Paperback, $11.99 Kindle

In the novel,, by bestselling author Tawni O’Dell, Murders don’t happen very often in the small town of Buchanan. In fact, until now, the only noteworthy murder was 30+ years ago, and it was Dove Carnahan’s mother. Dove has been the Chief of Police for the last 10 years, and the body of a young teenage girl has just been found. The body is identified as one of the Truly daughters. The Truly family is about as low-class as they come, and over the years have had numerous encounters with the law, as well as deep family secrets. Dove has hidden secrets of her own, and while investigating, her less-than-normal upbringing plays an important part in her actions.Tawni O’Dell is a master storyteller when it comes to small towns and the unique happenings therein. She somehow captures the atmosphere to the point that readers will feel that they are actually part of the town and know the characters personally. Once started, most readers will be unable to put the book down. There is an air of suspense throughout the entire novel. The interaction between family members is fascinating, and the events in the novel are surprising and unexpected. This is small town life at its best and worst.Highly recommended, readers ofcan prepare to be shocked, saddened, cheered-up, and thoroughly entertained.Special thanks to NetGalley for supplying a review copy of this book.This book may be purchased at Amazon: