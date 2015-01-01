logo
Suspense / Thriller Books Site

BellaOnline's Suspense / Thriller Books Editor

g

A Death in Sweden Book Review


””



Title: A Death in Sweden
Author: Kevin Wignall
Published: 2015, Thomas & Mercer
No. of Pages: 278
Cover Price: $15.95 Paperback, $5.99 Kindle


A Death in Sweden, a thriller by Kevin Wignall, introduces Dan Hendricks, former CIA Operative and freelance assassin working for the US government. The new head of the CIA has decided to eliminate everyone who had previously freelanced. Dan’s friends and former colleagues are being murdered, and Dan learns he’s at the top of the list. While trying to survive, Dan is assigned to uncover the secrets of Jacques Fillon, who rescued a young bus passenger, but died in the process. He teams up with a Swedish government agent.

During the course of the novel, Hendricks learns that Fillon had dedicated his life to linking the murder of a young girl to the new head of the CIA, but at the time of his death hadn’t obtained enough evidence. While Hendricks is fighting for his life, he is also trying to find the remaining evidence needed to put away the one who is killing everyone who previously worked for the CIA.

The story is suspenseful from the start, and keeps readers on the edge. Wignall is an accomplished writer, and does an excellent job of introducing and making his characters come alive and seem real. While Dan is a good guy, he ends up killing quite a few people, more than is really feasible, to save his own life. The killings aren’t particularly graphic, but they are there, nonetheless.

The novel is well-organized, and well-written. There are enough ups and downs, and unexpected twists and turns to keep even the most dedicated thriller aficionado turning the pages. The characters are likeable, and the book is a fast read. The violence, language, and sexual innuendo are not graphic, so the book is suitable for most adult readers.

Special thanks to NetGalley for supplying a review copy of this book.

This book may be purchased at Amazon:
A Death in Sweden, Paperback
A Death in Sweden, Kindle

Content copyright © 2015 by Karen Hancock. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Karen Hancock. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Karen Hancock for details.

BellaOnline Editor