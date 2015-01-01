logo
Death of a Bacon Heiress Book Review


””



Title: Death of a Bacon Heiress
Author: Lee Hollis
Published: 2016, Kensington
No. of Pages: 320
Cover Price: $7.99 Paperback, $1.99 Kindle


Food Columnist Hayley Powell is constantly getting herself into trouble, but maybe her luck is changing. In the 7th book of the Hayley Powell Food and Cocktails Mystery Series, Death of a Bacon Heiress, Hayley meets Olivia Redmond, Heiress to the Redmond Meats fortune, and Olivia hires her to write several articles to promote Redmond Meats Bacon. Olivia is paying big bucks, which is a much needed bonus for Hayley. Unfortunately, Olivia is found murdered, and Hayley decides she needs to find out who murdered her.

Author Lee Hollis is a seasoned writer, and has created well-defined characters. There is a bit of humor in this novel, and it is a light, fast read. This doesn’t take away from the elements of surprise or the build-up of suspense, however, and readers will be fully intrigued as well as worried about the good characters. There are several viable suspects, and most aren’t really eliminated until the end. Olivia had a pet potbellied pig named Pork Chop, and after the murder, Hayley finds herself pig-sitting; Hayley’s dog, Leroy and cat, Blueberry aren’t impressed.

While Death of a Bacon Heiress is a mystery, it is also a cozy, so it doesn’t contain graphic sex, violence, or language. It is suitable for anyone who likes a well-written, light mystery, and will certainly be enjoyed. It’s a great read for an airplane trip, or sitting on the beach. There are some scrumptious recipes using bacon that are included, so after reading this fun novel, readers will definitely want to use their culinary skills to make a few yummy bacon dishes.

Special Thanks to NetGalley for supplying a review copy of this book.

This book may be purchased at Amazon:
Death of a Bacon Heiress (Hayley Powell Mystery)
Content copyright © 2015 by Karen Hancock. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Karen Hancock. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Karen Hancock for details.

