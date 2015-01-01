10 Holiday Party Sandwich Ideas



The holidays bring us a unique opportunity to try new ideas. When friends are coming over to visit or you want to take some food to work or a party, it is time to get creative. These sandwich ideas are inspired by the sandwich ideas on the Sandwich Name Game. It is one of the topics on the BellaOnline Sandwiches Forum. This topic has had over a million views!



The sandwiches have been chosen based on how well they would work on a party table. They were also picked because they are not difficult to make. When it is a busy time of year, the last thing that you need is to have to fuss with a difficult recipe. While these sandwiches won't make themselves, it won't be hard for you to create them.



When sandwiches have to travel outside of your home, roll-ups, also known as pinwheels, are a good choice. They can be made ahead, sliced, and arranged on a covered platter. If you want them to be absolutely fresh, you can slice them when you are at your destination. Then, all you need to do is to make a cute arrangement on a platter.



It is also easy to make a platter of sandwiches on small rolls to take to an event. Serve the condiments on the side. Let each person dress their special sandwich. You can even use your slow cooker to help you contribute hot sandwiches.



* Rotisserie chicken sliced and layered on fresh bakery white bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

* Danish ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sourdough bun.

* Mango mayo with turkey on a croissant.

*Meatballs sliced and layered in a toasted grinder roll, with provolone cheese and marinara. (Put the foil-wrapped sandwiches in a warm slow cooker. Serve jars of roasted peppers and marinated mushrooms beside the slow cooker.)

* Pulled pork on a crusty roll with a dollop of BBQ sauce. (You can put the pork in a slow cooker and have the sliced crusty rolls, pickles, onions, and extra sauce beside the slow cooker.)

* Lobster or shrimp salad on a croissant with butter lettuce.

*Pinwheel made with a flour tortilla, herb cream cheese, lox, and spinach leaves.

*Pinwheel on a whole wheat tortilla with cream cheese spread mixed with chopped black and green olives and chopped walnuts.

*Pinwheels made with pesto cream cheese, pepperoni, and spinach leaves in a basil wrapper or flour tortilla.

*Avocado slices and cucumber slices on a tortilla that is spread with mixed cream cheese, scallions, and green chilies, then made into pinwheels.



