logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Reading
Crochet
Marriage
Cooking for Kids
Knitting
Women's Fashion
Small Office/Home Office


dailyclick
All times in EST

Full Schedule
g
g Small Office/Home Office Site

BellaOnline's Small Office/Home Office Editor

g

Writing a Feasibility Plan


Before writing your startup business plan your business would benefit greatly by writing a feasibility plan. Many budding entrepreneurs already have very busy lives and there is no need to waste time working a business idea that won’t be profitable. Doing extensive research and writing it out can help you make the right decision about what products or services you launch. This is the first step that many entrepreneurs skip but I feel it is essential to a thriving business.

Product/service Description

Your product or service description should be very detailed. Describe service timelines, packages, and how the services will be performed. Describe your product’s durability, quality of materials, efficiency, and safety,. Everything that pertains to your products/services should be describe down to the most seemingly insignificant detail.

Market Analysis

If there is no market for your products or services than you won’t make any money. So you must do some market research. Many creatives hate this part but remember that if you don’t know the market you won’t be able to meet the market. Start with comparing competitor products. What makes your service or products better or different? Is the market sustainable, is there room for your product. Who is your target market and what are they willing to pay for your products or services? All of these questions and more need to be answered before you start a new business.

Resources Required

What financial resources do you have and what do you need? Have you thought about the physical resources that are required? Do you have space to manufacture your products, the right equipment for your services? Can you obtain the right license or permits? Some services require specialized training, you may need to obtain a degree or accreditations. Do you need any copyright or patents? Where will you get quality materials and how will you obtain them? How will you make your products or services available to your customers?

Financial Projections

Another one many creative entrepreneurs dread is financial projections.You will need to calculate production costs, operating costs, and profit projects. It is important to be realistic about your overhead and profit, all the hard work you have done up to now will help. Knowing where you will get your materials, where you will manufacture, and even how you will reach your customers will help you determine your costs.

Review and Recommendation

Now review all your hard work. Can you produce your product in a cost effective manner? Through all your research and evaluations you can now determine if your business idea is a viable one. You may need to tweak it. You may decide to scrap it and start over. If your research proves your idea is profitable, the next step is a start up business plan.
Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Twitter Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Facebook Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to MySpace Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Del.icio.us Digg Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Yahoo My Web Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Google Bookmarks Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Stumbleupon Add Writing+a+Feasibility+Plan to Reddit




Related Links:
The Six Types of Business Plans
Writing A Great Elevator Pitch
Tips For Making a Home Office Vision Board
RSS
Related Articles
Editor's Picks Articles
Top Ten Articles
Previous Features
Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Small Office/Home Office Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Carla Cano. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Carla Cano. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Carla Cano for details.

g


 g features
The Six Types of Business Plans

Writing A Great Elevator Pitch

Pre Opening Day Checklist

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor