Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme Review

Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme is specifically designed to moisturize the skin on the face, hands, and body. The product includes key natural ingredients like Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. The formula is very light and has a pleasant aroma. The creme absorbs deep into the skin quickly, leaving a soft glow. This formula is perfect for those that prefer a light creme over a heavy one. I have normal skin, not too dry or not too oily. It goes on smooth over my skin and leaves it feeling smooth. I imagine that the formula is safe for people with sensitive skin too.Generally, I prefer using a creme that is specifically designed for the face, but Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme works just fine. I suggest only adding a dab to your face, because just a little bit goes a long way. This creme is very affordable and well worth adding to your beauty bag. However, it does include a number of other ingredients, including alcohol that diminish the moisturizing effect.Go Here For More Information: