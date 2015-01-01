logo
Body Care Site

BellaOnline's Body Care Editor

Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme Review



Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme is specifically designed to moisturize the skin on the face, hands, and body. The product includes key natural ingredients like Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. The formula is very light and has a pleasant aroma. The creme absorbs deep into the skin quickly, leaving a soft glow. This formula is perfect for those that prefer a light creme over a heavy one. I have normal skin, not too dry or not too oily. It goes on smooth over my skin and leaves it feeling smooth. I imagine that the formula is safe for people with sensitive skin too.

Generally, I prefer using a creme that is specifically designed for the face, but Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme works just fine. I suggest only adding a dab to your face, because just a little bit goes a long way. This creme is very affordable and well worth adding to your beauty bag. However, it does include a number of other ingredients, including alcohol that diminish the moisturizing effect.

NIVEA Soft Moisturizing Creme 6.8 Ounce (Pack of 4)
Content copyright © 2015 by BB Lee.
This content was written by BB Lee. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact BB Lee for details.

