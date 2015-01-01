|
|
Text Version
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies
|
Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme Review
Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme is specifically designed to moisturize the skin on the face, hands, and body. The product includes key natural ingredients like Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. The formula is very light and has a pleasant aroma. The creme absorbs deep into the skin quickly, leaving a soft glow. This formula is perfect for those that prefer a light creme over a heavy one. I have normal skin, not too dry or not too oily. It goes on smooth over my skin and leaves it feeling smooth. I imagine that the formula is safe for people with sensitive skin too.
Generally, I prefer using a creme that is specifically designed for the face, but Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme works just fine. I suggest only adding a dab to your face, because just a little bit goes a long way. This creme is very affordable and well worth adding to your beauty bag. However, it does include a number of other ingredients, including alcohol that diminish the moisturizing effect.
Go Here For More Information:
NIVEA Soft Moisturizing Creme 6.8 Ounce (Pack of 4)
| Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map
Content copyright © 2015 by BB Lee. All rights reserved.
This content was written by BB Lee. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact BB Lee for details.
|
| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.