Wix Editor - Background Video

Click the Background icon in the left side menu.



Click the Video option.



In the My Videos section of the Media Manager, click Upload Videos.



Choose and upload your video to the Media Manager.



Find your uploaded video and select it in the Media Manager.



Click the Change Background button.



The video will display as the background.



You will probably want to remove or reduce the opacity of the white background color in the Page section of the webpage.





For videos displayed as the webpage background or strip background, you have many supported file types, including Quicktime, .avi, .mpeg, .mpg, .mpe, .mp4, .mkv, .webm, .mov, .ogv, .vob, .m4v, .3gp, .divx, .xvid.





During the upload process, the video will be transcoded into MPEG4 (H.264 codec) or WEBM.





The Wix free plan supports a total of 30 minutes of video uploads, with each video at a maximum of 10 minutes and 15GB.





When using Wix Video app, you can choose to use a custom video thumbnail, which should be 1920 x 1080 px and jpg, gif or png. This option is not available for background videos.





Video backgrounds are one of this years most popular trends in web design. If you are interested in adding a background video to your website, check out Wix.com. Wix has made adding video backgrounds as easy as a click or two. They also offer the most popular video background effects. However, the video background will not be displayed on mobile devices.Besides using a video background that covers the entire page, you can also use a background video inside a strip. This is a great option if you wish to emphasize a section of the entire video.Wix Tip 1 - When using a video background, keep your text content easy to find by using a contrasting text color.Wix Tip 2 - Most background video does not include audio.Wix Tip 3 - A background video works great with the parallax scroll.As branding is very important to web design, especially for lifestyle based businesses and blogs, Wix offers several features to help brand your video background.Pattern Overlay - There are several geometric line patterns which can overlay the background video. There is a white and black version for each pattern, which when applied will lighten or darken the video slightly.Color Overlay - This option is very popular for branding. If you have a set color scheme for your business or blog, you can add a color tint to the background video. You can set the color and opacity for this effect.Looping Video - As a looping video can become tiresome, you have the option to turn off the looping feature.Playback Speed - Choose between .25x to 2.00x speed.Upload Video BackgroundGeneral Video File Requirements