Wix Website from Scratch - Text Themes

From the Wix Templates listing, click Blank Templates.



From the list of blank templates, find the Start from Scratch template and click Edit.



In the Wix Editor, you will get a blank template with just horizontal guidelines indicating the header, page and footer areas. Also the vertical guidelines indicate the fixed 980 pixel page width. Wix suggests that you keep all your important page elements within this 980 px width. Design elements beyond the fixed 980 width may not be displayed on some mobile devices.



Let's set up the Text Theme for our site. To get started, we need to add a text box to the page.



From the left menu, click the Plus icon and choose Text from the list. In the Themed Text section of the Add Text menu, select the Site Title.



Select the new Site Title text box on the page, to open the pop up menu. Click the Edit Text button.



In the Themes section of the Text Settings pop up window, find the Site Title.



This blank template has a default theme with the Proxima Nova font, #414141 font color and contains the following preset themes.



h1 - Site Title - 40 px

h2 - Page Title - 28 px

h3 - Huge Heading - 60 px

h4 - Large Heading - 40 px

h5 - Basic Heading - 25 px

h6 - Small Heading - 22 px

p - Paragraph 1 - 17 px

p - Paragraph 2 - 15 px

p - Paragraph 3 - 14 px



For each theme above, you can change the font, font size, style, alignment, effects and spacing. If you wish to go back to the default theme, just click the Reset to Theme link at the bottom of the window.



For our sample site, we want to keep the default size and styles but change the font from Proxima Nova to Futura Light. We will make this change for all of the preset themes.



Let's start by making the change to the Site Title text settings, which is already displayed in window.



In the Fonts section, use the font drop-down menu at the right to change the font to Futura Light.



You will see an Asterisk next to the Site Title, indicating that you have made a change. Click the Save Theme link to save the font change.



Note: If you have already added text to the site using the default Site Title setting, this font change will be applied throughout the site.



To choose the next theme, click the arrow at the right in the Themes section. Choose the next theme, which is the Page Title and make the same font change.



Repeat this for the other preset themes.



Delete the text box.





Wix has many predesigned website templates. But you can also start from a blank template. This is the best way to learn the basics.