Essential Oils And Fall Skin Care

Essential Oil Uses And Uses Fall Skin CareThe changing season should inspire you to get creative and design a healthier way to nourish, protect, and care for your skin during the colder weather. The fact is that essentials oils are nourishing and healing. Great for year-round skin care. The essential oils have the ability to penetrate deep into the skin's layers and deliver great healing benefits. There are essential oils for normal skin, sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, mature skin. There are even essential oils for acne. Note: the oils are for topical use. Check out the following ideas.Normal SkinLavenderGeraniumSensitive SkinLavenderSandalwoodDry SkinRosewoodRoseOily SkinLemonCypressSandalwoodMature SkinSandalwoodChamomileAcne SkinTea TreeLavenderClary SageStep One: Remove makeup and grime. Use a tissue to cleanse the face with sweet almond oil.Step Two: Tone the face to stimulate the circulation in the skin. Add 6 drops of the appropriate essential oil to rosewater or witch hazel. Shake well and apply to skin.Step Three: Steam the face to increase perspiration and remove grime and dead skin cells. Follow with appropriate moisturizer.More Info:Sources:http://www.healthyandnaturalworld.com/best-essential-oils-for-acne/https://organicdailypost.com/use-essential-oils-acne/https://www.youngliving.com/blog/an-oil-cleanse-to-keep-your-skin-timeless-looking/Quote:Instead of getting hard ourselves and trying to compete, women should try and give their best qualities to men - bring them softness, teach them how to cry. - Joan Baez