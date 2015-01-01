logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Cosmetics
Distance Learning
Reading
Crochet
Marriage
Cooking for Kids
Knitting


dailyclick
All times in EST

Clairvoyance: 08:00 PM

Full Schedule
g
g Body Care Site

BellaOnline's Body Care Editor

g

Essential Oils And Fall Skin Care


Essential Oil Uses And Uses Fall Skin Care



The changing season should inspire you to get creative and design a healthier way to nourish, protect, and care for your skin during the colder weather. The fact is that essentials oils are nourishing and healing. Great for year-round skin care. The essential oils have the ability to penetrate deep into the skin's layers and deliver great healing benefits. There are essential oils for normal skin, sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, mature skin. There are even essential oils for acne. Note: the oils are for topical use. Check out the following ideas.

Best Essential Oils For Skin Care

Normal Skin
Lavender
Geranium

Sensitive Skin
Lavender
Sandalwood

Dry Skin
Rosewood
Rose

Oily Skin
Lemon
Cypress
Sandalwood

Mature Skin
Sandalwood
Chamomile

Acne Skin
Tea Tree
Lavender
Clary Sage

Essential Skin Care Steps

Step One: Remove makeup and grime. Use a tissue to cleanse the face with sweet almond oil.

Step Two: Tone the face to stimulate the circulation in the skin. Add 6 drops of the appropriate essential oil to rosewater or witch hazel. Shake well and apply to skin.

Step Three: Steam the face to increase perspiration and remove grime and dead skin cells. Follow with appropriate moisturizer.

More Info:
Botanicare Oils Essential Oils Aromatherapy Kit 8 10ml bottles

Sources:
http://www.healthyandnaturalworld.com/best-essential-oils-for-acne/
https://organicdailypost.com/use-essential-oils-acne/
https://www.youngliving.com/blog/an-oil-cleanse-to-keep-your-skin-timeless-looking/


Quote:
Instead of getting hard ourselves and trying to compete, women should try and give their best qualities to men - bring them softness, teach them how to cry. - Joan Baez


Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Twitter Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Facebook Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to MySpace Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Del.icio.us Digg Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Yahoo My Web Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Google Bookmarks Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Stumbleupon Add Essential+Oils+And+Fall+Skin+Care to Reddit



 



RSS | Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Body Care Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by BB Lee. All rights reserved.
This content was written by BB Lee. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact BB Lee for details.

g


 g features
Adult Acne And Women

Essential Guide To Aromatherapy Massage Oils

Curel Hydratherapy Wet Skin Moisturizer

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor