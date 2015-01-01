|
Essential Oils And Fall Skin Care
Essential Oil Uses And Uses Fall Skin Care
The changing season should inspire you to get creative and design a healthier way to nourish, protect, and care for your skin during the colder weather. The fact is that essentials oils are nourishing and healing. Great for year-round skin care. The essential oils have the ability to penetrate deep into the skin's layers and deliver great healing benefits. There are essential oils for normal skin, sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, mature skin. There are even essential oils for acne. Note: the oils are for topical use. Check out the following ideas.
Best Essential Oils For Skin Care
Normal Skin
Lavender
Geranium
Sensitive Skin
Lavender
Sandalwood
Dry Skin
Rosewood
Rose
Oily Skin
Lemon
Cypress
Sandalwood
Mature Skin
Sandalwood
Chamomile
Acne Skin
Tea Tree
Lavender
Clary Sage
Essential Skin Care Steps
Step One: Remove makeup and grime. Use a tissue to cleanse the face with sweet almond oil.
Step Two: Tone the face to stimulate the circulation in the skin. Add 6 drops of the appropriate essential oil to rosewater or witch hazel. Shake well and apply to skin.
Step Three: Steam the face to increase perspiration and remove grime and dead skin cells. Follow with appropriate moisturizer.
Content copyright © 2015 by BB Lee. All rights reserved.
This content was written by BB Lee. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact BB Lee for details.
