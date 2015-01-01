Holiday Stress And Meditation



Meditation is a spiritual practice that assist in alleviating the stress experienced during the holiday season. Certainly, holiday stress is a health issue and body care issue that is more serious than you might imagine. Meditation is not connected with any religious beliefs. It is more of a spiritual journey and awakening for the individual. The real goal of meditation is to seek oneness with the inner self or to understand reality in a calm and serene way.



How to Meditate

Start by finding a quiet space in your home to mediate for 10 to 15 minutes to achieve the positiveness that spiritual meditation awakens. Practice meditation at the same time and same place daily to attain better results.



Getting Started Meditating

A white candle is required for this meditative practice. Light the candle. Sit in a comfortable chair with your back straight, feet flat on the floor. Next, light the candle and gaze at the flame, while breathing in and out normally. Close your eyes and continue to visualize the flame glowing brightly in your mind's eye. Let the candle's flame warm you and fill you with light.



Let the energy of the light surround your body. The light starts to flow across the room, emitting warm rays of soothing light and warmth. Imagine the powerful light removing the negative energy and stress out of your body, the room, and the entire home. Spend a few minutes in this meditative state.



Now, concentrate on your breathing. Press your back against the chair and your feet against the floor. Wiggle your fingers and toes to awaken your entire body. Slowly, open your eyes and stretch your body. Remember to extinguish the flame, but keep the feeling of warmth and relaxation in your being.



Practice Meditation daily for instant holiday stress relief.



