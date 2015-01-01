White Chocolate Lemon Bark Recipe

Cover the back of a large baking sheet with parchment. (spreading it on the back makes it possible to spread it easier, rather than to have to deal with the sides.) Break up the white chocolate and place it in a large glass measuring cup or other glass container; microwave 1 minute. Let the white chocolate sit two or three minutes, then stir. Continuing microwaving the chocolate in 30 second increments, stirring each time, until melted. Be very careful not to overcook, as the white chocolate will seize and be ruined. Place the lemon candies in the food processor and process until very finely chopped. Alternately, place the candies in a plastic bag and pound with a heavy rolling pin until finely crushed. Stir the crushed candies into the white chocolate. Pour the mixture onto the parchment lined baking sheet; Spread as thinly as possible with an offset spatula. Place the pan in the refrigerator until set. Break into pieces. Store at room temperature.

When my friend Sue Konkel mentioned a white chocolate bark she especially liked that was full of crushed lemon drops, I thought it might make a good treat for a Christmas dessert buffet. We were shopping together in Mainz, and they had extra creamy and good white chocolate in the grocery store. When I got home, I crushed a package of lemon drops in my food processor and stirred it in a pound of that white chocolate. Susan was right:is delicious. This easy treat makes a good change from all the chocolate, peppermint, gingerbread, and other customary holiday treats, and it is very easy to make.Another plus is that White Chocolate Lemon Bark can be made weeks ahead and stored at room temperature. This also makes a good addition to a dessert buffet or it can be packaged in festive treat bags for gifts.24 Servings1 pound highest quality white chocolate1 8 oz. package, or thereabouts, sour lemon hard candies (lemon drops)Amount Per ServingCalories 111 Calories from Fat 52Percent Total Calories From: Fat 47% Protein 4% Carb. 49%Nutrient Amount per ServingTotal Fat 6 gSaturated Fat 3 gCholesterol 1 mgSodium 17 mgTotal Carbohydrate 14 gDietary Fiber 0 gSugars 0 gProtein 1 gVitamin A 3% Vitamin C 0% Calcium 0% Iron 1%