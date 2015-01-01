Wix Website from Scratch - Wix Pro Gallery 2

Select the gallery and click the Settings button in the pop up menu.



Click the Settings link in the left menu of the Wix Pro Gallery window.





In this tutorial, we will continue to explore the Wix Pro Gallery for our website. We will take a look at the Settings, Design and Advanced options.Gallery Settings OptionsGallery Settings - You have three choices for what happens when the visitor clicks on a thumbnail image, including Open in Expand, A Link Opens and Nothing. The Open in Expand option will open a larger version of the media and display other information such as title, description and a link.Image & Video Options - In this section, you can turn on the social icons for sharing, allow downloads and add a Heart icon with or without a counter.Design Options* With the Wix Pro Gallery window open, click the Design button from the menu.Preview Hover Mode - For this setting you will use the Color Overlay slider to set the color and amount of opacity of the overlay when the visitor hovers over the image.Title - You can use the toggle button to set if the image title is displayed on hover. If set to on, you can set the Font Style and Color for the title text.Description - You can use the toggle button to set if the image description is displayed on hover. If set to on, you can set the Font Style and Color for the description text.Text Alignment - Set the text to display on the left, center or right of the image on hover.Advanced Options* With the Wix Pro Gallery window open, click the Advanced button from the menu.Image Quality - Use the slider to set the image quality.Image Sharpening - When this option is toggled on, you can set the Amount, Radius and Threshold for sharpening.Video Playing Options - You can set whether your videos play automatically when the gallery loads, play on hover or play when clicked.Video Playback Speed - Set the playback speed from .25x to 2.0x.Play in Loop - Toggle on or off.