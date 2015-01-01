logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Reading
Crochet
Marriage
Cooking for Kids
Knitting
Women's Fashion
Small Office/Home Office


dailyclick
All times in EST

Full Schedule
g
g Digital Art and Design Site

BellaOnline's Digital Art and Design Editor

g

Wix Website from Scratch - Wix Pro Gallery 2


In this tutorial, we will continue to explore the Wix Pro Gallery for our website. We will take a look at the Settings, Design and Advanced options.

Gallery Settings Options

  1. Select the gallery and click the Settings button in the pop up menu.

  2. Click the Settings link in the left menu of the Wix Pro Gallery window.

Gallery Settings - You have three choices for what happens when the visitor clicks on a thumbnail image, including Open in Expand, A Link Opens and Nothing. The Open in Expand option will open a larger version of the media and display other information such as title, description and a link.

Image & Video Options - In this section, you can turn on the social icons for sharing, allow downloads and add a Heart icon with or without a counter.

Design Options

* With the Wix Pro Gallery window open, click the Design button from the menu.

Preview Hover Mode - For this setting you will use the Color Overlay slider to set the color and amount of opacity of the overlay when the visitor hovers over the image.

Title - You can use the toggle button to set if the image title is displayed on hover. If set to on, you can set the Font Style and Color for the title text.

Description - You can use the toggle button to set if the image description is displayed on hover. If set to on, you can set the Font Style and Color for the description text.

Text Alignment - Set the text to display on the left, center or right of the image on hover.

Advanced Options

* With the Wix Pro Gallery window open, click the Advanced button from the menu.

Image Quality - Use the slider to set the image quality.

Image Sharpening - When this option is toggled on, you can set the Amount, Radius and Threshold for sharpening.

Video Playing Options - You can set whether your videos play automatically when the gallery loads, play on hover or play when clicked.

Video Playback Speed - Set the playback speed from .25x to 2.0x.

Play in Loop - Toggle on or off.

Back

Join us in the Animation forum. | Join us in the Digital Art forum.

|

Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Twitter Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Facebook Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to MySpace Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Del.icio.us Digg Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Yahoo My Web Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Google Bookmarks Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Stumbleupon Add Wix+Website+from+Scratch+%2D+Wix+Pro+Gallery+2 to Reddit



 



RSS | Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Digital Art and Design Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Diane Cipollo. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Diane Cipollo. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Diane Cipollo for details.

g


 g features
Wix Website from Scratch - Wix Pro Gallery 1

Wix Website from Scratch - Grid Gallery

Wix Website from Scratch - Contact Form Settings

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor