Essential Guide to Growing Healthy Nails

Women with long, sculptured nails look sophisticated and classy. Certainly, we admire those women with long,luxurious nails. However, it seems impossible for some women to grow long healthy fingernails. The nails consist of several key parts. For example, the free edge, nail plate, nail bed, matrix, cuticle, nail side walls, the lunula, and hyponychium. However, it is the nail plate that women admire the most. Women paint the nail plate; add sparkles, gel, gloss, and all sorts of things to pretty up the nails. The nail plate consists of several layers of tissue that grow out and harden, if they receive the proper nutrition and care.Take a look at your nails. Look at the shape and size. Now, look at a friends nails. They are probably very different. Nail size and shape varies person to person. It is almost impossible to find two people that have totally identical nail shape. Some people have short, wide nails; others have long, thin nails and a combination of other shapes in-between. One person might grow out flat nail beds while the other person's nails are arched high. Your "Nail Shape" is as unique as your DNA.Nail growth is slow, about 1/10 of an inch per month. Therefore, if you desire long nine inch nails, you've got a long wait. Here is something to remember. A healthy body creates healthy nails. Consequently, if your diet consists of fast foods, too much fat, and other unhealthy treats, your nails are going to reflect that fact. If you desire long, healthy nails practice the following:-Eat Nutritional Meals-Exercise on a Regular Basis-Take a Multivitamin Daily-Drink Plenty of Water-Protect Your Nails With Clear Gloss-Wear Protective Gloves Washing Dishes-Wear Protective Gloves, Working With Chemicals-Apply Vitamin E Oil To Nail Cuticles Nightly to Promote GrowthHere is an idea. Think of the food that you eat as fuel to supply healthy nail growth. Fill yourself with bad food and you'll produce weak nails that break. Treat your fingernails right, and you'll grow gorgeous, healthy nails to show off.Slow Growth - Probable Cause Zinc Deficient NailsBrittle Nails - Probable Cause Poor NutritionWhite Spots - Probable Cause Damaged Nail BedSplitting Nails - Probable Cause Exposure To ChemicalsHangnails - Probable Cause Dry SkinPeeling Nails - Probable Cause Vitamin A Deficient DietSources:http://www.webmd.com/beauty/features/can-you-make-fingernails-grow-faster#1Quote:Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country. --Anaïs Nin