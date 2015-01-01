Hot Mushroom Dip Recipe

Melt the butter in a large skillet; add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Add the lemon juice, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir and continue cooking until the vegetables are very soft; stir in the red and green bell peppers. Turn the heat to low, add the cream cheese, and allow to melt, stirring frequently. When the cream cheese is melted and incorporated into the mushroom mixture, stir in the Parmesan cheese. The dip can be transferred at this time to an airtight container and refrigerated for a day or two. When ready to serve, place the mixture in a 1 1/2 quart slow cooker set on the low setting; stir every 30 minutes until the mixture is heated through and the cheese is melted. Serve with baguette slices.

Looking for a good appetizer to serve at your upcoming holiday party? The followingmay be perfect. This yummy dip can be made ahead and heated in a slow cooker. It can be kept warm for several hours in the same slow cooker. It looks festive because it has diced red and green peppers.12 Servings3 tablespoons butter1 medium red onion, very finely chopped1 pound fresh mushrooms, finely chopped2 cloves garlic, finely minced1 tablespoon lemon juice1 tablespoon fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper1/2 red bell pepper, diced1/2 green bell pepper, diced1 8 oz. package cream cheese1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheeseAmount Per ServingCalories 149 Calories from Fat 108Percent Total Calories From: Fat 72% Protein 15% Carb. 13%Nutrient Amount per ServingTotal Fat 12 gSaturated Fat 7 gCholesterol 35 mgSodium 326 mgTotal Carbohydrate 5 gDietary Fiber 0 gSugars 0 gProtein 6 gVitamin A 9% Vitamin C 6% Calcium 0% Iron 5%