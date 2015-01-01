Hot Mushroom Dip Recipe

Looking for a good appetizer to serve at your upcoming holiday party? The following Hot Mushroom Dip may be perfect. This yummy dip can be made ahead and heated in a slow cooker. It can be kept warm for several hours in the same slow cooker. It looks festive because it has diced red and green peppers.
12 Servings
3 tablespoons butter
1 medium red onion, very finely chopped
1 pound fresh mushrooms, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 green bell pepper, diced
1 8 oz. package cream cheese
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Melt the butter in a large skillet; add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic.
- Add the lemon juice, thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Stir and continue cooking until the vegetables are very soft; stir in the red and green bell peppers.
- Turn the heat to low, add the cream cheese, and allow to melt, stirring frequently.
- When the cream cheese is melted and incorporated into the mushroom mixture, stir in the Parmesan cheese. The dip can be transferred at this time to an airtight container and refrigerated for a day or two.
- When ready to serve, place the mixture in a 1 1/2 quart slow cooker set on the low setting; stir every 30 minutes until the mixture is heated through and the cheese is melted.
- Serve with baguette slices.
Amount Per Serving
Calories 149 Calories from Fat 108
Percent Total Calories From: Fat 72% Protein 15% Carb. 13%
Nutrient Amount per Serving
Total Fat 12 g
Saturated Fat 7 g
Cholesterol 35 mg
Sodium 326 mg
Total Carbohydrate 5 g
Dietary Fiber 0 g
Sugars 0 g
Protein 6 g
Vitamin A 9% Vitamin C 6% Calcium 0% Iron 5%