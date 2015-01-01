logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Natural Living
Folklore and Mythology
Baptist
Florida
Cosmetics
Distance Learning
Reading


dailyclick
All times in EST

Clairvoyance: 08:00 PM

Full Schedule
g
g Quick Cooking Site

BellaOnline's Quick Cooking Editor

g

Hot Mushroom Dip Recipe


Looking for a good appetizer to serve at your upcoming holiday party? The following Hot Mushroom Dip may be perfect. This yummy dip can be made ahead and heated in a slow cooker. It can be kept warm for several hours in the same slow cooker. It looks festive because it has diced red and green peppers.
””

12 Servings

3 tablespoons butter
1 medium red onion, very finely chopped
1 pound fresh mushrooms, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, or 1 teaspoon dried
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 green bell pepper, diced

1 8 oz. package cream cheese
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  1. Melt the butter in a large skillet; add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic.
  2. Add the lemon juice, thyme, salt, and pepper.
  3. Stir and continue cooking until the vegetables are very soft; stir in the red and green bell peppers.
  4. Turn the heat to low, add the cream cheese, and allow to melt, stirring frequently.
  5. When the cream cheese is melted and incorporated into the mushroom mixture, stir in the Parmesan cheese. The dip can be transferred at this time to an airtight container and refrigerated for a day or two.
  6. When ready to serve, place the mixture in a 1 1/2 quart slow cooker set on the low setting; stir every 30 minutes until the mixture is heated through and the cheese is melted.
  7. Serve with baguette slices.

Amount Per Serving
Calories 149 Calories from Fat 108
Percent Total Calories From: Fat 72% Protein 15% Carb. 13%

Nutrient Amount per Serving
Total Fat 12 g
Saturated Fat 7 g
Cholesterol 35 mg
Sodium 326 mg
Total Carbohydrate 5 g
Dietary Fiber 0 g
Sugars 0 g
Protein 6 g

Vitamin A 9% Vitamin C 6% Calcium 0% Iron 5%

Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Twitter Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Facebook Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to MySpace Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Del.icio.us Digg Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Yahoo My Web Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Google Bookmarks Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Stumbleupon Add Hot+Mushroom+Dip+Recipe to Reddit




RSS | Related Articles | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Quick Cooking Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Karen Hancock. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Karen Hancock. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Karen Hancock for details.

g


 g features
The Dinner Plan Cookbook Review

30-Minute Fideo Recipe

Easy Jalapeño Cornbread Recipe

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor