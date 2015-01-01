The Power of The Aces



The most powerful cards within the Minor Arcana are definitely the Aces. When one or more Aces turn up in key positions in a reading, you know that complete change is on the horizon.



As The Fool wanders through the Major Arcana, he comes upon the unique challenges and lessons that are taught by the characters in the Minor Arcana. He learns about himself through visiting and becoming the archetypes of the Major Arcana. And, he learns about the diversity of life through his encounters with the Minor Arcana folk he meets along the way.



The best authors, artists and musicians are often those who have experienced the totality of what life has to offer, the good, the bad, and the ugly. It is through life experience that we gain wisdom, foresight, and compassion for others. It really isn't always about age.. it is about what one learns from the life lessons one is offered.



The Aces speak to us of new beginnings, new thoughts, new ideas, and a new way of looking at a situation. They are the culmination of The Fool's journey through each of the cards in each of the suits of the Minor Arcana.



The Ace of Cups brings new life and insights into relationships. After walking through the emotional joys and sorrows of the rest of the Cup cards, The Fool finds himself more compassionate, more understanding and more accepting of his mistakes as well as the mistakes of others.



The Ace of Cups will often turn up when a new relationship or partnership is on the horizon.. or when a new beginning is in the offing regarding an old relationship or partnership.



The Ace of Pentacles breathes new life into financial and business aspects of life. As The Fool wandered through the suit of Pentacles he learned a lot about how to manifest wealth and prosperity into his life.



The Ace of Pentacles can indicate a complete overhaul of an existing business or the beginning of a new one after a period of trial and error.



The Ace of Wands brings life purpose and old and true traditions and values to light. After walking through the suit of Wands, The Fool finds himself more aware of his purpose in life as well as what values work for him and what values do not.



The Ace of Wands harkens in a new way of life. It might be on a spiritual level or it might be finding the career that makes you happy and eager to go to work every day. It might also be the culmination of a lot of soul searching and self work.



The Ace of Swords indicates acceptance as well as strength after an intense period of struggle and indecision.



As the Fool struggles through the suit of Swords he finds himself confronted with his own concept of self worth. He encounters conflict with others, conflict within himself, and conflict with every aspect of his life.



The Ace of Swords is the calm after the storm. You have overcome the obstacles, talked the talk and walked the walk. And, you made it through.



The Aces are cards that relate to lessons learned, hardships endured, and wisdom gained.



So.. when you see an Ace in a reading.. always think of completion and new beginnings.





|

|

|

|

|