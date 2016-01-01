Using Multiple Strands of Yarn
Looking for a way to use up stash yarn? Try combining yarns together to create different effects.
Review of Short Story
Looking for a great pattern collection? This one is wonderful -- great patterns, lots of them, at a reasonable price.
Lace Knitting Simplified
Want to try lace knitting? Here are a few pointers for beginners
The Craft Yarn Council and its Standards
The Craft Yarn Council is responsible for standardization of symbols across patterns and yarn brands. Here's some information about the most important standards.
Reasons to Swatch
We’ve all been told to make a gauge swatch before beginning a project. Here’s why, along with a few other good reasons to swatch.
| Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map
|
|
Forum Discussions
Stop by the Knitting Forum and take part in the give and take discussions!