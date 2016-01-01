Looking for a great pattern collection? This one is wonderful -- great patterns, lots of them, at a reasonable price.

Want to try lace knitting? Here are a few pointers for beginners

The Craft Yarn Council is responsible for standardization of symbols across patterns and yarn brands. Here's some information about the most important standards.

We’ve all been told to make a gauge swatch before beginning a project. Here’s why, along with a few other good reasons to swatch.

It's not difficult to create your own patterns for simple cowls. Here are general instructions that produce beautiful results.

These little knitted and crocheted toy were originally popularized in that Japan. Now they are famous all over the world. Isn’t it time to knit one for yourself?

|

|

|

|

S H A R E I D E A S