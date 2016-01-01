Knots of Love
2017 is the year to give something back to the community, whether locally, nationally, or internationally. Why not knit a cap for Knots of Love?
Using Multiple Strands of Yarn
Looking for a way to use up stash yarn? Try combining yarns together to create different effects.
Review of Short Story
Looking for a great pattern collection? This one is wonderful -- great patterns, lots of them, at a reasonable price.
Lace Knitting Simplified
Want to try lace knitting? Here are a few pointers for beginners
The Craft Yarn Council and its Standards
The Craft Yarn Council is responsible for standardization of symbols across patterns and yarn brands. Here's some information about the most important standards.
