About Yarn

Book Reviews

Charities

Designers

Free Patterns

History of Knitting

Knit-alongs or KALs

Knitting Inspiration

Knitting Techniques

Learn to Knit

Thoughts & Opinions

Tools and Tips

Troubleshooting

Yarn Companies

g
Detangling Yarn
Tangles aren't tragic. Here's how to avoid them, but also how to handle them when they inadvertently occur.

Winding Hanks into Balls
That beautiful hank of hand-painted yarn needs to be wound before you knit it! Here are tips on how to do this well.

Knots of Love
2017 is the year to give something back to the community, whether locally, nationally, or internationally. Why not knit a cap for Knots of Love?

Using Multiple Strands of Yarn
Looking for a way to use up stash yarn? Try combining yarns together to create different effects.

Review of Short Story
Looking for a great pattern collection? This one is wonderful -- great patterns, lots of them, at a reasonable price.


g
BellaOnline Editor