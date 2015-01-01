Elizabeth, a Lesson in Patience

Elizabeth's story is found in the Bible in Luke 1:5-80.She was a descendant of the honored priestly line of Aaron (Moses� brother) and married to a priest named Zechariah. Luke tells us that they lived honorably before God and were careful to keep the commandments. They were blameless and enjoyed a clear conscience. Even with her heritage and commendable virtues Elizabeth lived with shame. She was childless and well past her childbearing years, in a society where a woman's value was largely measured by her ability to produce children. She was likely considered by others to be cursed by God.But God performed a miracle.As the Bible story goes, during Zechariah's turn at serving in the temple, the angel Gabriel appeared to tell him that his prayer was heard and that Elizabeth would have a son. After this startling prediction, Gabriel went on to say that they were to name the baby John and that he would achieve great stature with God, being filled with the Holy Spirit from the time he was born.It was not long before Elizabeth did indeed find herself expecting a child. Six months into her pregnancy, a soon to be famous relative came to visit her - Mary, who was pregnant with the long awaited Messiah, Jesus Christ.Luke says that when Elizabeth heard Mary's greeting, the baby leaped within her womb. She was filled with the Holy Spirit and sang out, "Blessed are you among women and blessed is the babe in your womb. Why am I so blessed that the mother of my Lord visits me?"Elizabeth was the first woman to proclaim the Savior in the flesh.Elizabeth's son, whom we know as John the Baptist, turned many of the people of Israel to God and spent his life for one purpose - to announce the coming of the Savior.Elizabeth's name means "God is my oath" or "a worshiper of God."Many of us might become bitter and angry when enduring lesser trials. But through her many childless years, years of longing, disappointment and unanswered prayer, Elizabeth remained faithful to the God she trusted. She was rewarded for her devotion. God always rewards His children according to His plan and His timetable.