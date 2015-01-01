War is Not An Option

Did you know that you were drafted into the army of the Lord when you became a Christian? Did you know that there is a war going on for your soul? You were not thrown into this fight without weapons to defend yourself or others.Ephesians 6:12 says, ”For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The key word in this scripture is “we”.Every Christian is a part of the body. Regardless of the part that you play in the puzzle, we are connected. It does not matter how long you have been saved. You have a part to play in this fight.Now that we know that we are wrestling, we know that we must have an opponent. You cannot wrestle without an adversary. Who is our adversary or opponent? 1 Peter 5:8 makes it very clear. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. The adversary is the enemy of our soul.We do not wrestle or fight against flesh and blood. To put it simple, you do not fight against people. Your neighbor may be trying to provoke you to battle, but this is not your true enemy. Your neighbor is not your enemy.The enemy seeks whom he may devour. Years ago, there was a talk show called “The Weakest Link”. There was a group of game players on a team which played against another team. The looser or lowest performer was considered the “weakest link”. In a sense, we can see the similarity. The adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. The enemy cannot overcome everybody. The adversary seeks the weakest link.The opponent can be beaten. The fight has already been won. Once all Christians realize that the fight was won when Jesus died on the Cross, confidence or faith will be built to become stronger to fight.Each believer has been given weapons of warfare. You have been given everything that you need to overcome the wiles of the enemy. Oppression, sickness, or any other horrible situation that you may be facing can be overcome.We have been commissioned to fight the good fight of faith. Prayer, praise, and worship are three simple weapons that can take us from turmoil and worry to victory to overcome any situation. It is as simple as going to a quiet place and spending time with God. Forget about the problems and worries and focus on Him. Humble yourselves and be thankful.2 Corinthians 10:4 tells us,” For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds.” Strong holds are anything that take us away from believing that Jesus can do all that he says he can do. You cannot fight this fight with your fist. It can only be won by using the weapons that you have been given to fight this war.Do not be intimidated by the word “war” because you are more than a conqueror. Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world. Stand on the Word of God. The enemy is already defeated.