logo
g Text Version
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies

dailyclick
Bored? Games!
Nutrition
Postcards
Take a Quiz
Rate My Photo

new
Natural Living
Folklore and Mythology
Baptist
Florida
Cosmetics
Distance Learning
Reading


dailyclick
All times in EST

Full Schedule
g
g Nutrition Site

BellaOnline's Nutrition Editor

g

More & More Women Overdosing on Painkillers


Over the past ten years, the death rate from painkiller prescription drug overdoses is four times higher than the number of deaths caused by cocaine and heroin overdoses put together.

And, even worse, during that same period of time, the number of women, especially middle-aged women, who died from a painkiller overdose increased by a shocking 500 percent!

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s a rising epidemic of prescription medication misuse. And overdose deaths of middle-aged women who have been abusing prescription painkillers are skyrocketing at an alarming rate.

Here’s What’s Been Happening

The CDC reports that over 60% of drug overdose deaths are now linked to prescription drugs – mainly painkillers like OxyContin, Vicodin and a potent newer drug called Opana.

And 40% of those drug overdose deaths were middle-aged women.

Men killed by heroin and cocaine have always been the great majority of overdose deaths in the U.S.; but that seems to be a thing of the past, as more and more women are dying from painkiller abuse. This uptick in prescription drug overdose death in women is unprecedented.

Studies have shown that many women suffer from chronic pain. And doctors tend to give women stronger painkiller prescription doses for longer periods of time than men.

However, the increased cases of documented pain conditions in no way explain the five-fold explosion of sales of painkiller prescriptions over the last ten years. Some researchers believe women may be “doctor shopping” to obtain pain pills from more than one physician.

It’s vitally important to remember that opiate painkillers are highly addictive, dangerous drugs!

Prescription painkillers should only be used for extreme conditions like severe cancer pain or after all other alternative means of pain relief have been thoroughly explored.

What Alternatives Do We Have?

Women suffering from pain need to follow the ancient advice “Buyer beware!”

Think twice if your doctor seems to be too quick to recommend painkillers. Unfortunately, according to the CDC, too many doctors are not fully aware of how easily addictive prescription painkillers are, nor are they aware that drug abuse is no longer a problem just for men.

Before starting on prescription painkillers, try all of these natural pain relief methods first:
  • Begin eating a super healthy anti-inflammatory diet;
  • Include a daily routine of low-impact physical activity;
  • Use stress relief techniques like meditation and yoga;
  • Give neuromuscular message, acupuncture, etc. a try;
  • Start taking omega 3 fish oil supplements for pain relief;
  • And learn to relax, breathe and enjoy your life’s blessings.
At the very least, these natural alternatives can help you feel better and may even save your life.

Check out my free weekly Natural Health Newsletter.

Click here for the Site Map.

Articles you might also enjoy:
11 Omega 3 Fish Oil Benefits
Benefits of Exercise & Weight Training
Benefits of Fish Oil in the Mediterranean Diet
Best Anti-inflammatory Foods, Diet and Supplements

To subscribe to the Natural Health Newsletter, just enter your email address in the subscribe box at the bottom of this page.

© Copyright by Moss Greene. All Rights Reserved.


Note: The information contained on this website is not intended to be prescriptive. Any attempt to diagnose or treat an illness should come under the direction of a physician who is familiar with nutritional therapy.

Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Twitter Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Facebook Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to MySpace Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Del.icio.us Digg More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Yahoo My Web Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Google Bookmarks Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Stumbleupon Add More+%26+More+Women+Overdosing+on+Painkillers+ to Reddit




RSS | Editor's Picks Articles | Top Ten Articles | Previous Features | Site Map


For FREE email updates, subscribe to the Nutrition Newsletter


Past Issues


print
Printer Friendly
bookmark
Bookmark
tell friend
Tell a Friend
forum
Forum
email
Email Editor


Content copyright © 2015 by Moss Greene. All rights reserved.
This content was written by Moss Greene. If you wish to use this content in any manner, you need written permission. Contact Moss Greene for details.

g


 g features
Cold Weather Health & Safety Tips for Women

Healthy Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

The Top Ten Healthiest Foods to Eat All Year Long

Archives | Site Map

forum
Forum
email
Contact

Free Newsletter!
Past Issues
memberscenter
Member Login
Newsletters
FREE Ebooks
EBooks
Courses
Book Clubs
Ebook Awards
Literary Magazine


vote
Poetry
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Less than Monthly



BellaOnline on Facebook
g


| About BellaOnline | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Become an Editor |
Website copyright © 2016 Minerva WebWorks LLC. All rights reserved.


BellaOnline Editor