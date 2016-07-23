REVIEW The Sisters Hood by Gary Petras



We were raised on the folktale about the young woman on her way to visit her sick granny, who discovers to her horror and dismay that lying in bed is not her dear old granny but a malevolent wolf who has devoured Granny and is planning on devouring the young woman as well. The ending to this well-known tale varies, depending on the audience. Basically, a woodsman comes by, hacks open the wolf, retrieves the granny (ew!) and lives happily ever after with the protagonist – who happens to sport a very cunning red cape with a hood.



There have been magnificently illustrated children’s books of this story, and retold women-empowering editions about the representation of the color red and the significance of the granny and what the symbolisms of the hunter/woodsman, wolf, bed, and hood were.



And yet, there still beats the heart of this tale – the adventure, the intrigue, the suspense, the mystery. This is where the tale of The Sisters Hood by Gary Petras begins.



Now, I don’t want to give you spoilers, so this next part of the review will be difficult. There are well-developed characters which involve themselves with the story of these women who love their granny and have wolf trouble. Some of these characters are villains and others heros. Some live, some (spoilers). The sense of sisterhood runs like blood through the veins of this tale. At the end, I was left with a feeling of completion – THIS is how the tale should be for adults.



The Sisters Hood is available through its publisher Portals Publishing, an imprint of Denouement Literary Agency, LLC. The DenLit Books store is on both websites and offers ten percent off the retail price listed on Amazon. It is also available through other fine book stores online, including eBay in new and used copies.



The Sisters Hood was published July of 2016. The fabulous cover is by Susan Krupp. A discussion guide for book clubs, journaling or self-reflection is also included at the back of the book.

The Sisters Hood comes in two versions: trade paperback, e-book. It is expected to come out in Audible within the next few years.

• Paperback: 422 pages

• Publisher: Portals Publishing (July 23, 2016)

• Language: English

• ISBN-10: 0997051299

• ISBN-13: 978-0997051292

• Product Dimensions: 6 x 1 x 9 inches

• Shipping Weight: 1.6 pounds



The bumpff states:

There is nothing stronger then the bond of sisterhood. But that bond will be put to the test as three sisters face the greatest challenge of their lives. While one sister is trying to live up to her legend, another is trying to carve out one of her own, as the third is looking for her place in this world. Red Riding Hood, Blue Riding Hood and Gray Riding Hood, search for their missing grandmother who has been kidnapped by a sect known as 'The Heart of The Wolf' who are the protectors of a mysterious pack of deadly wolves. The Sisters learn that they are tasked with a mission to return to the sect a mysterious woman in exchange for the life of their gran. They must also contend with the dark elf, Gretta, a virulent bounty hunter after the same prey. The older siblings, Red and Blue, are hell-bent on the total destruction of the sect and the wolves. But the youngest, Gray, knows that such revenge may lead to the inevitable death of those she still clings to with hope of survival for herself and her family. Can the bond that holds these three sisters together remain unbroken even in the face of such treacherous peril? Three extraordinary women in a fairy tale of courage, loss, love and redemption. This book contains a Discussion Guide for Book Clubs.



