

Gingerbread Muffins for ADD Nutrition

Attention Deficit Disorder - Connie Mistler Davidson, Editor



Why stop at a donut shop or fast food drive thru to get something to eat? These Gingerbread Muffins for ADD Nutrition are faster, tasty, and your body will like them better. In a short time, you can have twenty-four sweet and healthy muffins ready to eat. Managing food helps to tame the ADD chaos!







Does Your Perfume Speak For You?

Fragrance - Juliette Samuel, Editor



No longer a luxury reserved for the rich, Perfume adds an attitude to your wardrobe and no outfit is complete without it. The key is in finding or creating a scent blend that enhances your body’s chemistry and leaves a mystique for all who encounter your presence.



