Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
New Year andTea
Tea - Mary Caliendo, Editor
Interesting figures on what's old and new in tea and a bonus Match Tea Cleanser recipe to get your New Year started!
Downtown San Diego Beerpubs
California - Korie Beth Brown, Ph.D. , Editor
The epicenter of the West Coast beer making phenomenon is the city of San Diego, and, for connoisseurs of craft brewing, a visit here takes on the mantle of a pilgrimage.
Review of Short Story
Knitting - Korie Beth Brown, Ph.D., Editor
Looking for a great pattern collection? This one is wonderful -- great patterns, lots of them, at a reasonable price.
Yoga for Cyclists
Yoga - Korie Beth Brown, Editor
Adding yoga to a cycling routine will not only improve basic fitness – it will make you a better rider.
Words of 2016 also Popular in Art World
Art Appreciation - Camille Gizzarelli, Editor
The Merriam-Webster dictionary announced their list of the most searched words for 2016. I found a few to be words that may have had their roots from the world of art. I’ll discuss their popularity.
New Beginnings With the Help of Aromatherapy
Fragrance - Juliette Samuel, Editor
Learn about the benefits of working with aromatherapy and candles to help you move forward into new beginnings..
Giada´s Kitchen
In this book each recipe is a burst of taste, colors and combination of flavors; the instructions are really easy to follow for anyone, and the final result of virtually every dish is presented in a beautiful arrangement of photographs.
From Pain to Parenthood
Follow one woman´s incredible and heartfelt journey from the pain of miscarriages to the joy of becoming a parent through adoption. Filled with honest, raw emotions and helpful coping tips, "From Pain to Parenthood" promises to touch your life with a real story that shows the power of the human spirit and the beauty of a mother´s love.
TomTom ONE 130s GPS
Looking for a great GPS unit for your car?
The TomTom ONE 130s is a great, moderately priced GPS system with text to speech capabilities.
Spoken street names and TomTom´s EasyPort mounting system make this a terrific GPS unit!
