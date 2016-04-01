logo
Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."

But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.

Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.

Happy Winter Solstice.

Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue

  F E A T U R E S  

BellaOnline Editor
Allergies-liver connections
Allergies and Colds - Sheree Welshimer, Editor

Love your liver and your allergies may improve
BellaOnline Editor
Getting tooth implants fixed in Bangalore, India.
Romantic Getaways - Marianne de Nazareth, Editor

Getting tooth implants in Bangalore, India
BellaOnline Editor
The Very Useful Chicory
Landscaping - Connie Krochmal, Editor

Chicory happens to be one of the most useful weeds around. It serves many culinary and non-culinary purposes.

BellaOnline Editor
Wix Website from Scratch - Text Themes
Digital Art and Design - Diane Cipollo, Editor

Wix has many pre-designed website templates. But you can also start from a blank template. This is the best way to learn the basics.
BellaOnline Editor
REVIEW The Sisters Hood by Gary Petras
SF/Fantasy Books - Evelyn Rainey, Editor

Review of the Folk Tale The Sisters Hood by Gary Petras (Portals Publishing 2016) -- an adult Little Red Riding Hood
BellaOnline Editor
Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme Review
Body Care - BB Lee, Editor

Nivea Soft Moisturizing Creme Review.



 E D I T O R   R E C O M M E N D E D 

