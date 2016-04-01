|
|
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies
|
|
|
Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
|
Mediterranean Diet Reduces Stroke Risk
Nutrition - Moss Greene, Editor
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Once thought to be a result of a random stroke of luck, stroke is now believed to be both preventable and treatable. Find out what you can do to help prevent a "brain attack."
|
Plastic Tatted Doily
Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor
I was quite surprised when I found the first plastic doily made with a tatted lace pattern.
|
Healthy Pumpkin Pancakes recipe
Cooking for Kids - Kymberly A. Morgan, Editor
Pumpkin Pancakes are easy and fun to make. Have your kids measure out the ingredients and let the bigger kids practice flipping the cakes over in the pan... supervised by an adult, of course! Here is a healthy and delicious recipe that the entire family will love!
|
Atlanta
Prime Time TV - Maria Brown, Editor
Atlanta is a refreshing scripted comedy that will have you cracking up from the very first episode.
|
Teach Political Science with Twitter
Distance Learning - Patricia Pedraza-Nafziger, Editor
Using Twitter in a classroom requires careful planning to ensure that incorporating it into the course syllabus will optimize the learning experience. Twitter delivers access to numerous real-time current events that can be a valuable instructional tool.
|
Yoga for Colds & Flu
Yoga - Korie Beth Brown, Editor
Got a cold or the flu? Here are some tips for moderating your yoga practice.
|
Google+
|
| E D I T O R R E C O M M E N D E D
|
|
Mastering Essential Math Skills
This exercise book is an excellent resource to practice and review math skills you´ll need to establish a strong foundation and smooth transition into Algebra and other higher math courses. Workbooks are available for 4th – 5th grade and middle school / high school.
|
|
Investing $10K in 2014
Looking to invest in 2014? This EBook will show you how to create a simple portfolio that helps you invest successfully in any year.
|
|
Paradise in Plain Sight
Paradise in Plain Sight: Lessons from a Zen Garden by Zen Priest Karen Maezen Miller, is both memoir and Zen guide. Maezen Miller shares experiences repairing and tending a historical Japanese garden in her own backyard, guiding the reader towards direct insight. It is beautifully written, honest, and relevant to the modern seeker of any faith.
|
|
|