Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
A Healthy and Stylish Backpack
Luxury Travel - Barbara Radcliffe Rogers, Editor
Why is it that when I get a piece of luggage I love, someone else in the family loves it too? That’s how I ended up having to share my new Ameribag Healthy Back Bag.
What is the Mandela Effect?
Paranormal - Deena Budd, Editor
A few weeks ago my son asked my daughter and I if we remember the movie Shazaam from the 1990s starring Sinbad. We both replied that we do. Although many people remember the movie very well, even specific scenes, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed. How can that be?
Organization vs Cleaning
Cleaning - Tammy Judd, Editor
You hear about organizing and the importance of it all of the time. What is the real difference between organizing and cleaning? This article gets down to the nitty gritty.
Caleb and Kate - Book Review
Children's Books - Launa Stout, Editor
Caleb and Kate are a husband and wife who love each other very much but sometimes they quarrel and occasionally they use unkind words.
Proton Pump Meds And Male Sub-Fertiltiy
Infertility - Hannah Calef, Editor
Proton pump inhibitor use has been linked with lowered total motile sperm counts.
Erin Holloway's Square Medallion
Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor
Many thanks to Erin Holloway for sharing this square medallion with the online tatting class and tatting at BellaOnline.com. This will be an excellent motif to be repeated to create a large doily, table runner, table cloth or even bedspread!
Google+
