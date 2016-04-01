

Mediterranean Diet Reduces Stroke Risk

Nutrition - Moss Greene, Editor



Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Once thought to be a result of a random stroke of luck, stroke is now believed to be both preventable and treatable. Find out what you can do to help prevent a "brain attack."







Plastic Tatted Doily

Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor



I was quite surprised when I found the first plastic doily made with a tatted lace pattern.



