Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."

But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.

Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.

Happy Winter Solstice.

Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue

  F E A T U R E S  

BellaOnline Editor
How to Maintain Good Health with Healthy Habits
Nutrition - Moss Greene, Editor

Learning how to get healthy and how to maintain good health is simple. But doing it is a bit more challenging. However, to stay healthy you must make changes.

BellaOnline Editor
Cleaning for a Purpose
Cleaning - Tammy Judd, Editor

There is no reason why you only have to clean with an end-goal in mind. Sometimes just good old fashioned cleaning is just what the House Doctor orders! But, when you DO have to clean for a purpose here are some key things to remember.
BellaOnline Editor
Bacon, Butternut & Squash Soup Recipe
Quick Cooking - Karen Hancock, Editor

January is National Soup Month, and nothing tastes quite so good as a warming bowl of soup during cold weather. This soup has plenty of nutrition, and it's good and easy.
BellaOnline Editor
Sewing Collectibles
Sewing - Cheryl Ellex, Editor

Antique collectible sewing items are many and varied. Aside from early sewing machines that parallel the progression of the Industrial Revolution, there are unique buttons, sewing baskets, thimbles, ornate scissors, pin cushions and needle boxes that give us a nostalgic look into the past.
BellaOnline Editor
A Potentially Lethal Headache
Heart Disease - Maria Hester, MD, Editor

A subarachnoid hemorrhage can occur when a brain aneurysm ruptures. This serious condition can be immediately life-threatening. While not all headaches are cause for concern, some just might be.
BellaOnline Editor
One-Day Detox to Jumpstart Your Diet
Weight Loss - AJ Alexander, Editor

The festivities have long been over, filed under fabulous memories of another year gone by. What lingers is the nagging feeling of continuing to be sluggish or full, even though you may have returned to your normal diet. Try this one-day detox to get you feeling fabulous again.


 E D I T O R   R E C O M M E N D E D 

Image Simple Delicious Italian Recipes
Simple Delicious Italian Recipes. Authentic Italian recipes easy to follow and simple to prepare, written by Cinzia Aversa, Italian Food Editor at BellaOnline.com. A perfect gift idea for any Italian food lover.
Image Suzanne Somers´ Eat Great, Lose Weight
No one knows the struggle of dieting and weight loss better than Suzanne Somers. Through experimentation and countless consultations with physicians, she lays out a fool proof plan on how to eat great food and still lose weight.
Image Ordinary People as Monks and Mystics
This non-denominational book is appropriate for any religious path, and helps you to explore your spirituality whether you are more of a mystic or more of a monk. Both approaches are valid.
