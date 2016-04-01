|
|
Beauty & Self
Books & Music
Career
Computers
Education
Family
Food & Wine
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Crafts
Home & Garden
Money
News & Politics
Relationships
Religion & Spirituality
Sports
Travel & Culture
TV & Movies
|
|
|
Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
|
Google+
|
| E D I T O R R E C O M M E N D E D
|
|
Original Cat Design Products
From Cafepress - Purchase a wide varity of quality products, from t-shirts to magnets, tote bags to mugs and much more, with this original cat design, created by the editor of the Cats Site.
|
|
How to Buy Your Next Car
A true car buying expert explains in detail how to buy your next car. From credit and financing to dealer cost and sales tactics, "How to Buy Your Next Car" is full of insightful information to help you avoid making typical car buying mistakes.
|
|
|