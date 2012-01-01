

Bugle Bead Snowflake

Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor



Snowflake with Bugle Beads by Dianna Stevens ©1999 (from the files of the Online Tatting Class)







Brian's Song

Movie Mistakes - Isla Grey, Editor



Chicago Bears teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers become competitive rivals but best of friends in good times and in bad. Try to find these movie mistakes in the biopic, "Brian's Song".



