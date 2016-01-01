logo
Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."

But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.

Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.

Happy Winter Solstice.

Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue

BellaOnline Editor
You Inherited A Stamp Collection, Now What?
Stamps - Gary Eggleston, Editor

Here is an all too typical situation, you have just inherited a stamp collection, about which you know nothing nor even care too. Surprise, surprise, surprise…none of your grandchildren have even the slightest interest in stamps or the collection itself. So what do you do now? What are your options?
BellaOnline Editor
Mint Proof Sets Get Small Boost
Coin Collecting - Gary Eggleston, Editor

Some coin dealers have raised the bid price modestly for relatively recent proof sets. Of late, prices for U.S. Mint products have remained stagnant and often close to their wholesale levels. The retail buyers for these proof sets are usually inexperienced marginal collectors. Most of these collecto
BellaOnline Editor
Marie Antoinette Hees BK5 Edging 7
Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor

Marie Antoinette Hees Book 5 Edging 7 Just follows the shuttle core thread and you will reach the end of this repeat.
BellaOnline Editor
1967 - You Only Live Twice
Movie Mistakes - Isla Grey, Editor

It's up to 007 to discover the mastermind behind the disappearance of an American space craft. Try to find these movie mistakes in 1967's "You Only Live Twice".
BellaOnline Editor
Soulful Pot Roast Dinner Recipe
Quick Cooking - Karen Hancock, Editor

It's fun to serve "soul food" on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and this delicious dinner can be assembled in minimal hands-on time.

BellaOnline Editor
Sing, Sing, Sing
Geriatrics - Patricia Villani, MPA, PhD, Editor

We often think that we should have a great voice to sing, even when we are home by ourselves. Many of us don’t realize the huge benefits of singing or we might consider signing up for lessons, joining a choir, or singing to our favorite CD today! Read all about it here.



Image Speekee
Speekee, Spanish for children. Simply... ¡Fantástico! I found Speekee materials [DVDs, audio CD, parent guide] very complete, easy to use, and the method followed to teach Spanish to young children is effective from the very beginning. By Angeles Fernández Get the offer! Type in BELLAONLINE and get the SPEEKEE discount!
Image Visual Link Spanish
Spanish language, interactive lessons. You can try 11 lessons for free. I´ve been recommending this course for several years, as I find it very intuitive.
Image Lidia´s Italy
A great Italian cooking book, with a diverse selection of Italian recipes that will takes the readers on a journey through some of the most beautiful areas of Italy and their grand culinary traditions.
