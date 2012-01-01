|
Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
Bugle Bead Snowflake
Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor
Snowflake with Bugle Beads by Dianna Stevens ©1999 (from the files of the Online Tatting Class)
Brian's Song
Movie Mistakes - Isla Grey, Editor
Chicago Bears teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers become competitive rivals but best of friends in good times and in bad. Try to find these movie mistakes in the biopic, "Brian's Song".
Get Moving
Learning Disabilities - Celestine A. Gatley, Editor
Learning disabilities can consume your life if you let it. Negative thoughts and fears can overtake your thinking. An active life can improve the quality of life. Enjoyment of the little things in life can have a huge impact on daily living.
Flip or Flop
Prime Time TV - Maria Brown, Editor
Flip or Flop is a home improvement show that stars real estate agents Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa.
Detective Story Books for Children
Children's Books - Launa Stout, Editor
Children Detective Story Books to entertain and develop great reading skills. Books for girl and boy detectives.(Sleuths). Many chapter books and easy chapter books contain mysteries for children to help solve.
Quinoa Patties Recipe
Indian Food - Sadhana Ginde, Editor
Quinoa is an ancient food source with origins in South America. Quinoa is a complete source of protein & is high in dietary fiber, making it perfect for vegetarians & vegans. My delicious Quinoa Patties are both crispy & flavorful, do try them soon.
Google+
| E D I T O R R E C O M M E N D E D
Math Board Game - Addition - Subtraction - Time
The two-sided game board reinforces addition and telling time on one side and the other side is for the subtraction game. Each game has its own deck of cards, simple to follow instruction sheet, and offers variations for different learning levels, one on one, and team play.
|
Speekee
Speekee, Spanish for children. Simply... ¡Fantástico! I found Speekee materials [DVDs, audio CD, parent guide] very complete, easy to use, and the method followed to teach Spanish to young children is effective from the very beginning. By Angeles Fernández
Get the offer! Type in BELLAONLINE and get the SPEEKEE discount!
The Simple Way to Invest Successfully
Does investing seem too complex? Are you confused about how to invest successfully?
Many people fail to invest well because they make money issues too complex. Many others never get started investing because they don´t understand the basics of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Investing doesn´t have to be difficult.
